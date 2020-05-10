Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded up $10.57 on Friday, hitting $305.77. 1,631,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,658. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

