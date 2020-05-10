MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,334. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $999.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 260,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

