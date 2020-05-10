Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is TCW Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 632,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $152,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.44. 3,179,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.72 and a 200 day moving average of $286.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

