Maverick Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $245,262.75 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $245,262.75 and $2,444.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.02131867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00175488 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00070251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.