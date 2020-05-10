MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.MAXIMUS also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. 404,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,765. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.91. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

