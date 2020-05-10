Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,511. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.86. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

