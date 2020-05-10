Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.