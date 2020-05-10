Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit