MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 29th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $8.60.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.