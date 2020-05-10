MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $5.58 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

