MHI Funds LLC Buys New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. KeyCorp accounts for about 2.3% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.74.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,221,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,312,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

