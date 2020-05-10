MHI Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

MHI Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,731 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 2.2% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 40,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

