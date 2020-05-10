MHI Funds LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MHI Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 3.4% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.29. The company had a trading volume of 895,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,520. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.