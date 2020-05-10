MHI Funds LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MHI Funds LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.6% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 587.6% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.03. 1,676,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.11 and its 200-day moving average is $288.72. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.