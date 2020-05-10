MHI Funds LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

MHI Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 4.3% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average is $146.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.