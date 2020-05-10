MHI Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

MHI Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,077 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 3.9% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 466,935 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 83,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 6,062,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,666,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $274.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.