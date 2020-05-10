MHI Funds LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

MHI Funds LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 2.1% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after buying an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,556,000 after buying an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $163,227,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

