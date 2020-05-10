MHI Funds LLC Sells 14,848 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MHI Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.5% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,818,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.