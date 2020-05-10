MHI Funds LLC Sells 54,676 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

MHI Funds LLC lowered its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,676 shares during the period. AES comprises 3.8% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 9,523 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $104,657.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of AES traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,502,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. AES’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

