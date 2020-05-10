MHI Funds LLC Sells 7,790 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MHI Funds LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.0% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,187,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

