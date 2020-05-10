Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.70. 6,167,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,223. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

