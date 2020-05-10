Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit