Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 138.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.86. 31,644,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,010,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.37 and its 200-day moving average is $207.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

