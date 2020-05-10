Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,612,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,468,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

