Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Trading Down 8%

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCVT) shares traded down 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, 16,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 517% from the average session volume of 2,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. operates as a business development company specializing in investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

