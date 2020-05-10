Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $51.89 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,269,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in BCE were worth $51,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.77. 874,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.32%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

