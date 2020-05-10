Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 18,896 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.21% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $35,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of LYB traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.45. 1,918,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,198. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

