Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 376,480 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376,480 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton worth $29,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Eaton by 55.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 579,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. 1,554,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,141. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

