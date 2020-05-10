Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 841 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 68,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.40. 3,236,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

