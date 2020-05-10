Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 97,534 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,534 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

ABBV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. 20,187,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

