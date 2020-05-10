Mizuho Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $26.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACHC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

ACHC stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. 656,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,050. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

