Mizuho Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $180.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twilio from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.45.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO traded up $8.80 on Thursday, hitting $179.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $182.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Twilio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.