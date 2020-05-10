Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,053,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

