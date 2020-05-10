Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 4,945 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 51,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 891,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

