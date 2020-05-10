Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys 869 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $74.99. 6,239,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,849. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

