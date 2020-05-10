Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,871,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 139,368 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 83.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 81.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 393,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

PAA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,257,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

