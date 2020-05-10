Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. 5,220,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,579. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

