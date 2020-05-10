Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,326,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,940,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

