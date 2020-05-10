Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $233,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Enbridge by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,668 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $62,967,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,348. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

