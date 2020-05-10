Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $305,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.