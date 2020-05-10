Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 986,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 178,902 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $151.69. 263,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,717. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $171.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

