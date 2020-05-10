Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $238.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,211. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

