Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 2,737 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,259,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.