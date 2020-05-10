Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

