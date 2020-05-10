Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,841,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $97.59. 2,083,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,294. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

