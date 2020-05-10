Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.46. 4,341,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

