Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,805 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 122,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 691,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,496,090 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 13,431,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

