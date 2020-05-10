Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 54,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

Shares of KYN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 790,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,843. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.