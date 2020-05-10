Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Given New GBX 15 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

NANO traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9.90 ($0.13). 324,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.34. Nanoco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The stock has a market cap of $28.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.66) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nanoco Group will post -2.5299999 EPS for the current year.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit