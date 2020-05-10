Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Given New GBX 15 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

NANO traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9.90 ($0.13). 324,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.34. Nanoco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The stock has a market cap of $28.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.66) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nanoco Group will post -2.5299999 EPS for the current year.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

