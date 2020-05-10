Needham & Company LLC Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $170.00

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.45.

NYSE TWLO traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $182.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $204,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,653,000 after buying an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,048,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

