New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Raised to “Buy” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NYT. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.92.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,983. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.86.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New York Times will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.